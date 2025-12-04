Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 0.12%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2609.7, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.45% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.79% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2609.7, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 26009.55. The Sensex is at 85089.75, down 0.02%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has risen around 1.59% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22907.85, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19677 shares today, compared to the daily average of 72529 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.25 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

