Magnum Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SMC Global Securities Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Agri-Tech (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 December 2025.
Magnum Ventures Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 24.84 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 32991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6169 shares in the past one month.
SMC Global Securities Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 73.68. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11150 shares in the past one month.
Maral Overseas Ltd surged 18.59% to Rs 53.84. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2371 shares in the past one month.
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd rose 17.26% to Rs 947. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 158 shares in the past one month.
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spurt 15.81% to Rs 139.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3136 shares in the past one month.
