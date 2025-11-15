Ajanta Soya standalone net profit declines 33.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.16% to Rs 346.93 croreNet profit of Ajanta Soya declined 33.46% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 346.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 303.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales346.93303.89 14 OPM %2.293.62 -PBDT8.3211.19 -26 PBT7.5710.48 -28 NP5.277.92 -33
