Khaitan (India) standalone net profit declines 50.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.57% to Rs 19.58 croreNet profit of Khaitan (India) declined 50.72% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.57% to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.5814.77 33 OPM %3.938.67 -PBDT0.500.79 -37 PBT0.380.69 -45 NP0.340.69 -51
