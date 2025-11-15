La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit declines 43.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.68% to Rs 89.05 croreNet profit of La Tim Metal & Industries declined 43.68% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.68% to Rs 89.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales89.0563.30 41 OPM %3.744.22 -PBDT2.423.31 -27 PBT1.732.63 -34 NP1.472.61 -44
