Home / Markets / Capital Market News / La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit declines 43.68% in the September 2025 quarter

La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit declines 43.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 40.68% to Rs 89.05 crore

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries declined 43.68% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.68% to Rs 89.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales89.0563.30 41 OPM %3.744.22 -PBDT2.423.31 -27 PBT1.732.63 -34 NP1.472.61 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

