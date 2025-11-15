Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.58% to Rs 1.33 croreNet profit of Sovereign Diamonds reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 70.58% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.334.52 -71 OPM %20.309.29 -PBDT0.250.09 178 PBT0.13-0.03 LP NP0.100 0
