Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ajmera raises Rs 500 cr through structured deal from FIs

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Ajmera Realty & Infra India has successfully secured credit facilities totaling Rs 500 crore from two leading financial institutions: Standard Chartered Bank and ICICI Bank. These funds will be utilized for the execution of Ajmera Manhattan, a luxurious residential project situated in Wadala, Mumbai. Additionally, a portion of the funds amounting to Rs 200 crore has been utilized towards the partial prepayment of the GCP loan availed from HDFC Bank.
The estimated project completion costs are well-covered by pre-sales balance receivables. Through this structured deal, the company has advanced the partial prepayment of the GCP loan ahead of its schedule. Consequently, the project loan repayment is expected to align more closely with project cash flows. Importantly, the Company has secured this deal at a lower cost of funds compared to prevailing rates with the existing lender.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Benchmarks trade near flat line, realty shares rally for 6th day

Market erases gains; realty shares advance

Barometers pare all gains; Realty shares rises

Barometers trade with minor cuts, Realty shares slides

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Mahanagar Gas tumbles on brokerage downgrade

J.Kumar Infra receives LoA for Rs 912-crore project from CIDO

Volumes soar at Zomato Ltd counter

Dollar Index Lingers Along Flat Line Awaiting Powell Testimony

Force Motors Feb'24 sales rise 6% YoY to 2,366 units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon