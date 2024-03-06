Ajmera raises Rs 500 cr through structured deal from FIs

The estimated project completion costs are well-covered by pre-sales balance receivables. Through this structured deal, the company has advanced the partial prepayment of the GCP loan ahead of its schedule. Consequently, the project loan repayment is expected to align more closely with project cash flows. Importantly, the Company has secured this deal at a lower cost of funds compared to prevailing rates with the existing lender.
