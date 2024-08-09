Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 17.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.19% to Rs 25.66 croreNet profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 17.50% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.19% to Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.6621.00 22 OPM %3.743.14 -PBDT0.850.60 42 PBT0.630.39 62 NP0.470.40 18
