Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 17.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.19% to Rs 25.66 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 17.50% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.19% to Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.6621.003.743.140.850.600.630.390.470.40