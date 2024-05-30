Sales decline 32.89% to Rs 0.51 croreNet loss of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.89% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content