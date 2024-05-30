Sales decline 32.89% to Rs 0.51 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.89% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.510.762.572.745.8817.1119.8420.44-0.040.100.310.46-0.090.050.110.26-0.090.050.110.26