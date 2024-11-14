Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 26.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 95.96 croreNet profit of Akar Auto Industries rose 26.03% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 95.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales95.9695.76 0 OPM %7.645.82 -PBDT4.103.16 30 PBT2.892.26 28 NP1.841.46 26
