Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 26.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.02% to Rs 26.09 croreNet profit of Godavari Drugs rose 26.74% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 34.02% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.0939.54 -34 OPM %11.127.76 -PBDT1.831.77 3 PBT1.251.28 -2 NP1.090.86 27
