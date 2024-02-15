Sensex (    %)
                        
Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales decline 24.30% to Rs 51.72 crore
Net loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 24.30% to Rs 51.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 68.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales51.7268.32 -24 OPM %5.8618.11 -PBDT0.1210.19 -99 PBT-5.333.89 PL NP-4.211.19 PL
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

