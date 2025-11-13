Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 101.63 croreNet profit of Mindteck (India) declined 0.13% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 101.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 108.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales101.63108.23 -6 OPM %7.097.94 -PBDT9.0310.15 -11 PBT7.889.01 -13 NP7.567.57 0
