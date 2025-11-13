Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit declines 93.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.52% to Rs 58.92 croreNet profit of Dolat Algotech declined 93.24% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.52% to Rs 58.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.92145.56 -60 OPM %34.1071.62 -PBDT8.7093.68 -91 PBT8.1793.11 -91 NP4.5166.71 -93
