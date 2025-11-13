Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 93.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 2440.91 croreNet profit of Welspun Living declined 93.54% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 201.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 2440.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2873.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2440.912873.09 -15 OPM %6.2812.45 -PBDT124.73365.87 -66 PBT23.82280.32 -92 NP12.98201.00 -94
