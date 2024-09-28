Business Standard
Alembic Pharma's Panelav unit gets EIR from USFDA

Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its oral solid formulation facility (F-1) located in Panelav, Gujarat.

Earlier, on 26 July 2024, the pharmaceutical company informed that it had successfully completed the USFDA inspection of its Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) in Panelav.

This scheduled GMP inspection was completed without any form 483 observations. The inspection had been conducted from 17 July 2024 to 26 July 2024.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of Pharmaceuticals products i.e. Formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

 

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit increased 11.69% to Rs 134.71 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 120.60 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 5.09% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,561.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Shares of Alembic Pharma shed 0.27% to settle at Rs 1,192.65 on Friday 27 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

