Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra bags order worth Rs 1.79 cr

Oriental Rail Infra bags order worth Rs 1.79 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that it has secured order worth Rs 1.79 crore from integral coach factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways.

The project entails supply and installation of 13 sets of seats and berths with hardware for LWS PP coach.

The cost of the project is Rs 1,79,01,780 and it is to be executed within 27 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company said that the delivery is to be made to furnishing Depot/ICF, chennai. Further, 90 % of payment to be received against inspection certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency as specified in the contract and proof of dispatch/delivery of the material and balance 10 % after receipt, inspection and acceptance of the goods, it added.

 

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards and also trading of timber woods and all its products. The company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway products. As on 31 March 2019, the company had 1 wholly owned subsidiary, namely Oriental Foundry.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 7.7% to Rs 5.86 crore on 32.6% jump in net sales to Rs 123.06 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 2.37% to settle at Rs 280.45 on Friday, 27 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow CEO in Coldplay ticket black market case

Latest LIVE: Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow CEO in Coldplay ticket black market case

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2, Kanpur weather live updates: Teams went back to hotel

Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks probe into black-marketing of Coldplay tickets

Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks probe into black-marketing of Coldplay tickets

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mock trading session scheduled for Saturday, Sept 28, only for brokers

PremiumA real estate hotspot: Everybody wants a 'piece' on Dwarka Expressway

A real estate hotspot: Everybody wants a 'piece' on Dwarka Expressway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon