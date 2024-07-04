Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Ivosidenib Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ivosidenib Tablets, 250 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Tibsovo Tablets, 250 mg, of Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC (Servier).
Ivosidenib is an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor indicated for patients with a susceptible IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test with: (a) Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) as monotherapy in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy (b) Adult patients with Relapsed or refractory AML (c) Adult patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma who have been previously treated.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ivosidenib Tablets, 250 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 114 million for twelve months ending March 2024 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 207 ANDA approvals (179 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

NEET-UG candidates file plea in SC to restrain govt from cancelling exam

JMM Chief Hemant Soren with Governor Radhakrishnan in Raj Bhavan

Hemant Soren to be sworn in as Jharkhand Chief Minister; oath at 5 pm today

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Explained: Kotak MF has resumed lumpsum and SIP investments in small-caps

SCO Summit

Isolate, expose countries that harbour terrorists: India at SCO summit

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

LIVE news: 6 people arrested in Hathras stampede case; all 121 bodies identified, says police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon