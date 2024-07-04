Business Standard
Board of Lloyds Metals &amp; Energy approves allotment of convertible warrants aggregating Rs 2960 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 July 2024
The Board of Lloyds Metals & Energy at its meeting held on 04 July 2024 has decided to issue and allot 4,00,00,000 convertible warrants of the company on a preferential basis to promoters and other investors being non promoters of the company towards raising of additional capital by the company.
The company will issue these convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 740 each aggregating to Rs 2960 crore.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

