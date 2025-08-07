Alfred Herbert (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 424.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1264.29% to Rs 5.73 croreNet profit of Alfred Herbert (India) reported to Rs 424.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1264.29% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.730.42 1264 OPM %79.9311.90 -PBDT4.640.05 9180 PBT4.41-0.06 LP NP424.76-0.33 LP
