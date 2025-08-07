Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Alfred Herbert (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 424.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Alfred Herbert (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 424.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 1264.29% to Rs 5.73 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) reported to Rs 424.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1264.29% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.730.42 1264 OPM %79.9311.90 -PBDT4.640.05 9180 PBT4.41-0.06 LP NP424.76-0.33 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

LTIMindtree bags PAN 2.0 project worth Rs 792 cr

Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 5.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Fineotex Chemical commences new manufacturing facility

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

