Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 5.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.52% to Rs 2.13 croreNet profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 5.94% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.52% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.132.98 -29 OPM %64.3242.28 -PBDT1.251.32 -5 PBT1.231.31 -6 NP0.951.01 -6
