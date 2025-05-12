Monday, May 12, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fusion Finance concludes its rights issue of Rs 800 cr

Fusion Finance concludes its rights issue of Rs 800 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Fusion Finance announced the successful completion of its Rs. 800 crore Rights Issue, which was subscribed 1.5x. The offering, launched on 15 April 2025, witnessed robust participation from existing institutional investors, including promoters Honey Rose Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC, and Creation Investments Fusion LLC, underscoring investors' conviction in Fusion's growth trajectory and business fundamentals.

The Rights Issue comprised up to 6,10,58,392 partly paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs.131 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs.121), aggregating up to Rs. 799.86 crore. The proceeds from the Rights Issue will enhance the Company's capital adequacy, further strengthening its position as one of the most well-capitalized entities in the Indian microfinance sector.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

