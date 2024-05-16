Business Standard
Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 215.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales decline 23.41% to Rs 304.15 crore
Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 215.66% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.41% to Rs 304.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 397.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.06% to Rs 48.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.48% to Rs 1713.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1376.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales304.15397.14 -23 1713.121376.22 24 OPM %3.861.42 -2.421.39 - PBDT25.618.98 185 59.5535.71 67 PBT25.288.57 195 58.2334.15 71 NP20.366.45 216 48.2527.25 77
First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

