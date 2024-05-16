Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 215.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.41% to Rs 304.15 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 77.06% to Rs 48.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.48% to Rs 1713.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1376.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 215.66% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.41% to Rs 304.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 397.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.304.15397.141713.121376.223.861.422.421.3925.618.9859.5535.7125.288.5758.2334.1520.366.4548.2527.25