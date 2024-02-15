Sensex (    %)
                        
Maxplus Logistics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore
Maxplus Logistics reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

