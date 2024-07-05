Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 1.34%, rises for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5048.25, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.28% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% gain in NIFTY and a 47.56% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5048.25, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24279.9. The Sensex is at 79810.25, down 0.3%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 3.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20192.6, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78378 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5073.7, up 1.47% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 43.28% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% gain in NIFTY and a 47.56% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 33.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

