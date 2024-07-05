Business Standard
Granules India Ltd soars 2.74%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 528.5, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.64% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% gain in NIFTY and a 47.56% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Granules India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 528.5, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24279.9. The Sensex is at 79810.25, down 0.3%. Granules India Ltd has added around 12.86% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20192.6, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.67 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 530.2, up 2.46% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 75.64% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% gain in NIFTY and a 47.56% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 28.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

