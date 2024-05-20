All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 78.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 30.41 croreNet profit of All E Technologies rose 78.90% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.00% to Rs 19.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.68% to Rs 116.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content