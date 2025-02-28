Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd recorded volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21272 shares

Sanofi India Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Granules India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 February 2025.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd recorded volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21272 shares. The stock lost 1.76% to Rs.1,114.00. Volumes stood at 20583 shares in the last session.

Sanofi India Ltd witnessed volume of 13571 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1099 shares. The stock dropped 1.54% to Rs.4,919.75. Volumes stood at 1376 shares in the last session.

 

Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24321 shares. The stock slipped 3.05% to Rs.288.95. Volumes stood at 30409 shares in the last session.

Coal India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.04 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.34% to Rs.372.35. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd recorded volume of 88237 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27657 shares. The stock lost 6.70% to Rs.473.70. Volumes stood at 20550 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

