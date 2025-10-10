Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of Baroda rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 267.5, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.35% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.78% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 267.5, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 25310.2. The Sensex is at 82558.07, up 0.47%. Bank of Baroda has risen around 12.27% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has risen around 3.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56192.05, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 268.85, up 1.47% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 10.35% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.78% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

