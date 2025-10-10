Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet climbs on fleet expansion

SpiceJet climbs on fleet expansion

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

SpiceJet jumped 5.92% to Rs 35.05 after the budget carrier announced the addition of three new aircraft to its operational fleet, marking the beginning of a large-scale winter expansion plan.

The induction includes an Airbus A340 wide-body jet and two Boeing 737s, which will start operations between October 10 and 11.

The move is part of SpiceJets broader strategy to ramp up capacity and meet the surge in travel demand during the upcoming festive and holiday season. The airline said a total of 20 aircraft are set to join its operational fleet between October and November under a damp lease model. In addition, four previously grounded planes will be brought back into service by mid-December.

 

With these additions, SpiceJet aims to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometers (ASKM) this winter. The airline also plans to introduce new routes, increase flight frequencies, and expand its destination network.

SpiceJet is a low-cost Indian airline. It is an IATA-IOSA certified carrier operating Boeing 737s and Q-400s, and a leading regional player under the UDAN scheme.

On a consolidated basis, SpiceJet reported net loss of Rs 233.85 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 158.31 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales declined 35.62% YoY to Rs 1059.88 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Knowledge Marine bags Rs 127-cr order from IWAI

Knowledge Marine bags Rs 127-cr order from IWAI

RBL Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Bank of Baroda rises for third consecutive session

Bank of Baroda rises for third consecutive session

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 0.49%, gains for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 0.49%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon