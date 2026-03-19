Alldigi Tech appoints Natrajan Laxsmanan as CEO

Alldigi Tech announced that its board has approved the appointment of Natarajan Laxsmanan as the chief executive officer(CEO) of the company with effect from 18 March 2026.

Natarajan Laxsmanan holds Bachelor degree in Engineering from University of Mumbai. Before joining Alldigi Tech, he served as the chief operating officer of Digitide Solutions (holding company), leading global business process management operations and driving execution excellence across service lines. In this role, he focused on delivering customer value, improving profitability, and enabling future-ready transformation, supporting clients across banking & financial services, automotive, retail and healthcare. His leadership contributed to strengthening Digitides growth strategy and building scalable, performance-driven and technology-enabled operations.

With over 25 years of global experience, Natarajan has led large-scale operations across India, the Philippines, China, Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore. He has held senior leadership roles at Accenture and Alight Solutions, where he managed full P&L responsibilities, built high-performing teams, and delivered transformational outcomes in complex, multi-market environments. Earlier in his career, he was also associated with Sitel, Wipro, D-Link, and Stream Global Services.

Alldigi Tech headquartered in Chennai has been a pioneer in the Payroll (T&D) & International BPO spaces (BPM), offers high-end business process solutions across key industry verticals in 46 countries. Its leading SmartHR & SmartPay platforms are designed to address the complex challenges in todays HR environment, integrating the latest in technology including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Analytics, Chatbots & Mobility for enhanced employee engagement.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.62% to Rs 20.84 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 19.92 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 9.48% YoY to Rs 152.68 crore in Q3 FY26.

The counter rallied 3.44% to end at Rs 749.20 on the BSE.

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