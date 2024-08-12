D & H India consolidated net profit rises 27.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.74% to Rs 44.47 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 27.42% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.74% to Rs 44.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44.4733.256.235.531.771.171.090.700.790.62