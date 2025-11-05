Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MIF suggests exports of value-added items to tackle tariff impact

Mother India Forming, which is into precision and sheet-metal-cold-roll-forming business, emphasised on innovation, technology integration, and cost-efficient, trade-aware manufacturing

Representative Image: The United States has increased tariffs on Indian steel to 50 per cent | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

India can mitigate the impact of high tariffs in global markets by exporting high-value cold-rolled steel components and other value-added items that face lower duties, said Dhirendra Sankhla, Director of Mother India Forming (MIF) -- a manufacturer of customised steel tubes and profiles.

The United States has increased tariffs on Indian steel to 50 per cent, while the European Union is proposing new tariffs, creating a ripple effect across the global steel trade and causing uncertainty for countries like the UK.

"The world challenged India with 'Make in India', and Indian manufacturers responded with the 'Made in India' benchmark, meeting global quality and delivery standards. By converting steel volume into precision-formed components, India is no longer just a steel producer, it is a solutions provider for the world," Sankhla said.

 

Cold-roll sheet forming converts steel coil into engineered profiles, tubes and components that are often classified differently for trade purposes, delivering greater downstream savings for original equipment manufacturers.

By offering slitting, precision forming, surface treatment, and pre-assembly, Indian exporters can shift from raw or semi-finished categories -- typically exposed to ad-valorem duties -- to finished goods that attract lower effective tariffs and higher buyer willingness, reducing total landed cost, he explained.

"As tariffs fluctuate, the resilient strategy is clear: add engineering, control quality, and export finished outcomes. India's growing capacity, improving technology adoption, and competitive labour ecosystem mean Indian firms can deliver precision profiles to international standards - protecting buyers from policy volatility while creating value here in India," Sankhla said.

According to the World Steel Association, India produced 149.4 million tonnes of crude steel in 2024 and remained the world's second-largest producer.

Cold-roll steel forming is a manufacturing process to shape steel into complex profiles and components, enabling the production of structural and aesthetic components used in a wide range of industries -- from construction and agriculture to automotive and infrastructure.

Mother India Forming, which is into precision and sheet-metal-cold-roll-forming business, emphasised on innovation, technology integration, and cost-efficient, trade-aware manufacturing for global clients.

High-value component exports support GDP growth and employment, creating skilled jobs in manufacturing, engineering, quality control, logistics, tooling, R&D, and supply chain services. Expanding exports strengthens trade revenue and enhances India's industrial competitiveness globally, Sankhla said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

