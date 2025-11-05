Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 14.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 85.66 croreNet profit of Pradeep Metals rose 14.22% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 85.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.6674.18 15 OPM %16.8515.97 -PBDT12.9210.60 22 PBT10.238.26 24 NP7.396.47 14
