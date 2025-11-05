Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit declines 1.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.75% to Rs 1134.71 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth Management declined 1.36% to Rs 254.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 257.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 1134.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1053.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1134.711053.10 8 OPM %52.2953.64 -PBDT364.62368.83 -1 PBT339.23347.34 -2 NP254.13257.64 -1
