Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of Alna Trading & Exports reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 126.88% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.110 0 2.110.93 127 OPM %3.320 -0.95-1.08 - PBDT0.07-0.02 LP 0.030.01 200 PBT0.07-0.02 LP 0.030.01 200 NP0.06-0.02 LP 0.020.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Martin Burn reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Martin Burn reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 444.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 444.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon