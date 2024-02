Long term bank facilities (Rs 3500 crore) - CARE AA+; Stable

Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 190 crore)- CARE AA+; Stable/ CARE A1+

Short term bank facilities (Rs 10 crore) - CARE A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Alok Industries has received credit ratings for debt facilities of the company from CARE as under: