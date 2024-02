Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Tata Motors announced that CRISIL has revised its rating outlook on the Long-Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company from 'Stable' to 'Positive' and re-affirmed the credit rating at 'CRISIL AA'. The rating on the Short-Term Bank Facilities, Short Term Debt and Commercial Papers has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A1+'.