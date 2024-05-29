Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Securities in F&O ban: Aditya Birla Fashion, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone idea, Piramal Enterprises.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has approved the issuance of bonds on a private placement basis up to Rs 2,000 crore with green shoe options up to Rs 500 crore.

Oil India signed a MoU with HPCL to collaborate on conventional and alternative energy portfolios.

Wipro to transform and modernise the IT operations of Close Brothers.

Adani Total Gas: The Rating Agency ICRA has upgraded the long-term rating to AA, outlook stable, and re-affirmed the short-term rating at A1+.

SpiceJet: The Delhi High Court grants time to return two aircraft and engines along with technical records by June 17th.

Grasim Industries: Birla Group holdings increase their stake to 23.18% from 19.10%.

Havells India has incorporated a joint venture between Havells International Inc. and KRUT LED, LLC to market and sell lighting products and solutions owned by Havells India within the United States of America.

IKIO Lighting's CEO and KMP, Subhash Chand Agrawal, has resigned from the position effective 30 June 2024.

TCPL Packaging is to set up a greenfield facility in Chennai for manufacturing folding cartons, aiming at enhancing the company's PAN India presence and improving its capability to serve both new and existing customers.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose 1.93% to Rs 284.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 1154.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 965.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of NBCC (India) rose 25.52% to Rs 136.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 3936.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2755.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 197.60% to Rs 206.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 102.04% to Rs 1702.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 842.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 25.66% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 1490.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1252.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Results in spotlight: Tata Steel, Alkem Laboratories, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, IPCA Laboratories, Shriram Properties, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bata India, Cummins India, Dredging Corporation of India, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Gufic Biosciences, Heidelberg Cement India, Jubilant Pharmova, Lemon Tree Hotels, Liberty Shoes, Maithan Alloys, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, etc.