Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 90.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Alstone Textiles (India) declined 90.35% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales03.25 -100 OPM %012.31 -PBDT1.1011.40 -90 PBT1.1011.40 -90 NP1.1011.40 -90
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

