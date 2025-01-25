Business Standard

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Amar Vanijya reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.05 80 OPM %77.78-340.00 -PBDT0.01-0.21 LP PBT0.01-0.21 LP NP0.01-0.21 LP

Jan 25 2025

