Sidh Management Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Sidh Management Corporate Services reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-500.00-50.00 -PBDT-0.240.16 PL PBT-0.240.16 PL NP-0.240.16 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

