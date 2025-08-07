Globe Textiles (India) consolidated net profit declines 43.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 148.28 croreNet profit of Globe Textiles (India) declined 43.78% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 148.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 124.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales148.28124.42 19 OPM %5.314.36 -PBDT3.723.73 0 PBT2.472.47 0 NP1.402.49 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content