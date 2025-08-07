3M India standalone net profit rises 21.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 1195.97 croreNet profit of 3M India rose 21.31% to Rs 177.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 146.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 1195.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 995.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1195.97995.04 20 OPM %20.2119.53 -PBDT254.60210.03 21 PBT239.41196.71 22 NP177.69146.48 21
