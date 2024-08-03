Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 35.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 567.57 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 35.14% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 567.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 479.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.567.57479.2211.3110.1872.7155.4262.2747.5544.9633.27