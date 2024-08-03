Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 35.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 567.57 croreNet profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 35.14% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 567.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 479.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales567.57479.22 18 OPM %11.3110.18 -PBDT72.7155.42 31 PBT62.2747.55 31 NP44.9633.27 35
