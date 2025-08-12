T & I Global standalone net profit rises 352.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.04% to Rs 34.52 croreNet profit of T & I Global rose 352.63% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 119.04% to Rs 34.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.5215.76 119 OPM %11.705.71 -PBDT4.161.03 304 PBT3.840.75 412 NP2.580.57 353
