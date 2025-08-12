Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 34.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 9.47 croreNet profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 34.41% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.478.96 6 OPM %73.2869.42 -PBDT5.954.54 31 PBT5.924.52 31 NP4.573.40 34
