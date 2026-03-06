Amber Enterprises edges higher after HDFC Mutual Fund acquires stake

Amber Enterprises India added 1.21% to Rs 7928.55 after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 0.68% stake in the company via bulk deals on 05 March 2026.

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 2.41 lakh equity shares (or 0.68% stake) of Amber Enterprises at Rs 7,650 each yesterday, 05 March 2026.

According to mutual fund disclosures, HDFC Manufacturing Fund held 0.80 lakh shares (or 0.23%) of the company at the end of January 2026.

Amber Enterprises India manufactures complete room air conditioners, including window and split AC units, as well as air conditioning systems for railways, metro trains, buses, and defence. The company also produces critical AC components such as heat exchangers, condensers, sheet metal parts, motors, PCB assemblies, and moulded components, and supplies parts for other consumer durables and the automobile sector.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.94% to Rs 2,942.82 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News