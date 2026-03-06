Gland Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1676.6, down 1.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 13.15% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1676.6, down 1.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24597.8. The Sensex is at 79386.06, down 0.79%.Gland Pharma Ltd has eased around 11.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23005.5, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50035 shares today, compared to the daily average of 84591 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

