Friday, March 06, 2026 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2568.9, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 20.26% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2568.9, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24597.8. The Sensex is at 79386.06, down 0.79%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 12.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 15.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30126.8, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.07 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2576, down 0.52% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 28.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 20.26% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 19.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd soars 3.22%

United Breweries Ltd soars 3.22%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance