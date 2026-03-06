Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2568.9, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 20.26% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2568.9, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24597.8. The Sensex is at 79386.06, down 0.79%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 12.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 15.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30126.8, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2576, down 0.52% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 28.86% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 20.26% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 19.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

